Insider Selling: CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Sells $6,177,869.28 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSGP opened at $818.66 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $865.61 and a 200-day moving average of $869.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

