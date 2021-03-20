Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 56,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXR opened at $126.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

