Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells 343,940 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80.

Z opened at $134.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

