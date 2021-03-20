Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00660970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,618,544 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.