Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

