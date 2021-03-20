Jefferies Financial Group Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $71.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

NYSE:KSS opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

