JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for approximately $175.25 or 0.00296223 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $76.56 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00455044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00140987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00662481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00075556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

