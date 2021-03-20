K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$39.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$42.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.40 million and a P/E ratio of 117.72. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$42.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

