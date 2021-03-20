KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KZMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of KZMYY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 8,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

