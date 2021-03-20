Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Kelly Services worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

