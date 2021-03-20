Kings Point Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,000 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

LAZR opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

