Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

