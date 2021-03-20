LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.60. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

