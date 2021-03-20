Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits Market Cap of $133,647.10

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $133,647.10 and $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,471.72 or 0.99946302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072967 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

