Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 8.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 29,672,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 29,621,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

