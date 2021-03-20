Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

