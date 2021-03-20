MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $901.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

