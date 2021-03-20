Meridian Management Co. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

