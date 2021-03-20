Meridian Network Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $295,562.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002858 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

