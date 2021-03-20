Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

OUKPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.