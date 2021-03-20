Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

OUKPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit