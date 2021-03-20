Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $587,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $811,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

