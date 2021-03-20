Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65. Midwest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich bought 2,000 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Comments


