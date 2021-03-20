Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $287,660.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $23.28 million and $287,660.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $320.76 or 0.00540125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00457067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00140298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00659838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,579 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

