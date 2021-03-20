Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,788.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $17.67 or 0.00030097 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $28,788.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00455960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00066469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00687222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,158,565 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.