Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Reaches $20.22 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00018518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and $71,866.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,852,666 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

