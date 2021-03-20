Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $834.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 85.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $834.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00401919 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

