Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

