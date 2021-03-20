Morgan Stanley Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $126.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,252,624 shares of company stock valued at $230,486,303.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

