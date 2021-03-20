Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FERG opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

