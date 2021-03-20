Neutrino USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $178.00 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00455271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00066398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00141902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00681612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,036,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,035,674 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

