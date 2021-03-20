NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.85.

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $68.85. 1,048,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,308,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.