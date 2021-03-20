NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

