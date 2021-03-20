NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report sales of $118.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $123.90 million. NMI reported sales of $107.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $510.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 1,266,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,885. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

