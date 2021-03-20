Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nomura by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

