Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nomura by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
