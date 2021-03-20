NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

