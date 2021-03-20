Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 1,276,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,612,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

