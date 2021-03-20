Opus Price Reaches $0.0041 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $574,190.69 and $27.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024484 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034293 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

