Ormeus Cash (OMC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,595.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.71 or 0.00344102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

