Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.37

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 5173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.