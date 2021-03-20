Oxen Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $91.44 million and approximately $440,319.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,477.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.88 or 0.03118620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.58 or 0.00343957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00926913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.00400946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.65 or 0.00352479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00268485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021571 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,394,325 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

