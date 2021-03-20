Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,167 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

