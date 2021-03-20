Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

