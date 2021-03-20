Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NextCure worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NextCure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

