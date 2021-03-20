Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRSAU stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.