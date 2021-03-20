Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of SRSAU stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarissa Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit