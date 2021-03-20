Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.