Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,303 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSWI opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $139.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

