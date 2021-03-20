PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PAR opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

