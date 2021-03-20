PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PKCOY stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. PARK24 has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

