Paul Edward Walker Purchases 5,714,285 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

