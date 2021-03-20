PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 107.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 576.6% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $4.31 million and $11,915.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00454587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00140820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00060185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00683404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

